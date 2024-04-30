Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal, the seasoned leg-spinner, has expressed his elation after being included in the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, as announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday. The selection marks a significant turnaround for Chahal, who had faced disappointment when he was overlooked for the ODI World Cup 2023, held in India.

Yuzvendra Chahal's first reaction to selection in T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Taking to social media, Yuzvendra Chahal shared his first reaction, reposting, "Back where he belonged to." The statement reflects his sense of fulfillment and joy at reclaiming his spot in the national team setup, especially after the setback of missing out on the previous World Cup campaign.

Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad comes as no surprise to many, considering his stellar performances in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. The leg-spinner has been a standout performer, consistently among the top wicket-takers in the tournament. With 13 scalps to his name in just nine games, Chahal's form and impact have been instrumental in bolstering his case for national selection.

As Chahal gears up to represent his nation on the global stage once again, fans and pundits alike will be eagerly anticipating his contributions to India's quest for T20 World Cup glory. With the tournament set to commence on June 2, Chahal's inclusion adds depth and potency to the Indian bowling attack, enhancing the team's prospects in the marquee event.

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed

