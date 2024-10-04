sb.scorecardresearch
  • Fielding coach Dilip focuses on rhythm and flow during India's training session

Published 20:59 IST, October 4th 2024

Fielding coach Dilip focuses on rhythm and flow during India's training session

It took the Indian team many intense sessions on the ground and off it to transform into a fielding unit. But, at the MPCA stadium here on Friday, its much-admired fielding coach T Dilip's focus was not on intensity but on "rhythm and flow".

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
