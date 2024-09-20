sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | Quad Summit | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror |

Published 23:11 IST, September 20th 2024

Arsenal still uncertain when captain Odegaard can return from ankle injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was still waiting for a precise timeframe on Martin Odegaard's recovery from ankle ligament damage .Scans revealed Arsenal's captain sustained “significant” damage when he was injured while playing for Norway this month.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:11 IST, September 20th 2024