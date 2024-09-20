Published 23:11 IST, September 20th 2024
Arsenal still uncertain when captain Odegaard can return from ankle injury
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was still waiting for a precise timeframe on Martin Odegaard's recovery from ankle ligament damage .Scans revealed Arsenal's captain sustained “significant” damage when he was injured while playing for Norway this month.
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard
