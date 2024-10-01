Published 06:22 IST, October 1st 2024
Atletico Madrid identifies one person who threw objects on the field during city derby
One person who threw objects on the field during the Madrid derby in the Spanish league has been identified, Atletico Madrid said on Monday.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Thibaut Courtois throws off the pitch a lighter, previously thrown by Atletico Madrid fans, during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium | Image: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
06:22 IST, October 1st 2024