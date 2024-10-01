sb.scorecardresearch
Published 06:22 IST, October 1st 2024

Atletico Madrid identifies one person who threw objects on the field during city derby

One person who threw objects on the field during the Madrid derby in the Spanish league has been identified, Atletico Madrid said on Monday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Thibaut Courtois
Thibaut Courtois throws off the pitch a lighter, previously thrown by Atletico Madrid fans, during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium | Image: AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
