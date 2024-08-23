Published 12:10 IST, August 23rd 2024
Chelsea's Madueke Nets Goal to Secure 2-0 EDGE vs Servette in Europa Conference League Qualifier
In the Europa Conference League qualifier first leg, Chelsea's Noni Madueke scores, propelling the team to a 2-0 lead over Servette in a commanding display.
Noni Madueke scores as Chelsea take 2-0 lead over Servette in Europa Conference League qualifier leg-1 | Image: X/CFC
