Published 12:10 IST, August 23rd 2024

Chelsea's Madueke Nets Goal to Secure 2-0 EDGE vs Servette in Europa Conference League Qualifier

In the Europa Conference League qualifier first leg, Chelsea's Noni Madueke scores, propelling the team to a 2-0 lead over Servette in a commanding display.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Noni Madueke scores as Chelsea take 2-0 lead over Servette in Europa Conference League qualifier leg-1
Noni Madueke scores as Chelsea take 2-0 lead over Servette in Europa Conference League qualifier leg-1 | Image: X/CFC
