Published 10:56 IST, October 3rd 2024

Dani Pereira scores a goal, Brad Stuver has 11 saves as Austin beats Timbers 1-0

Dani Pereira scored a goal in the 42nd minute, 33-year-old Brad Stuver had a career-high 11 saves and Austin FC beat the Portland Timbers 1-0 Wednesday night to avoid elimination from playoff contention.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Matt Miazga
Matt Miazga controls the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against CF Montreal | Image: AP
10:56 IST, October 3rd 2024