European champion Barcelona gets Man City in group stage of Women's Champions League
Two-time defending champion Barcelona will play Manchester City in a Women's Champions League group after the 16-team draw on Friday. Barcelona and Man City also will face St. Pölten and Hammarby in the traditional round-robin groups that start on October 8.
European champion Barcelona gets Man City in group stage of Women's Champions League
