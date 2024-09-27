sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:38 IST, September 27th 2024

European champion Barcelona gets Man City in group stage of Women's Champions League

Two-time defending champion Barcelona will play Manchester City in a Women's Champions League group after the 16-team draw on Friday. Barcelona and Man City also will face St. Pölten and Hammarby in the traditional round-robin groups that start on October 8.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
European champion Barcelona gets Man City in group stage of Women’s Champions League | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
