France striker Antoine Griezmann retires from international football
France striker Antoine Griezmann says he is retiring from international soccer. The 33-year-old Atletico Madrid player has played 137 matches with France, scoring 44 goals.
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann attempts a shot at goal during to the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Metropolitano stadium | Image: AP
