Published 14:56 IST, September 30th 2024

France striker Antoine Griezmann retires from international football

France striker Antoine Griezmann says he is retiring from international soccer. The 33-year-old Atletico Madrid player has played 137 matches with France, scoring 44 goals.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann attempts a shot at goal during to the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Metropolitano stadium | Image: AP
