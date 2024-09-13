sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:04 IST, September 13th 2024

Germany defender Marina Hegering retires from national team after Olympic bronze

Germany defender Marina Hegering is retiring from the women's national soccer team after winning an Olympic bronze medal last month.The 34-year-old defender, who played 42 games for Germany, is set to continue playing for her club Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Marina Hegering
Marina Hegering retires from German national team. | Image: AP
17:04 IST, September 13th 2024