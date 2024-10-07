Published 19:07 IST, October 7th 2024
Goa thrash Himachal 7-0 in Senior Women’s National Football Championship
Goa thrashed Himachal Pradesh 7-0 in a Group A match to secure their second consecutive win in the 29th Senior Women’s National Football Championship here on Monday. Goa pumped in five goals before the breather.
- SportFit
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Goa dominated Himachal Pradesh with a decisive 7-0 victory in the Senior Women’s National Football Championship for the Rajmata Jijabai Trophy. | Image: @IndianFootball
