Published 12:07 IST, September 2nd 2024
Harry Kane and Thomas Müller score as Bayern beats Freiburg in the Bundesliga
Harry Kane converted a penalty and Thomas Müller scored in his club-record 710th game for Bayern Munich in a 2-0 win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany | Image: AP
