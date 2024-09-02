sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:07 IST, September 2nd 2024

Harry Kane and Thomas Müller score as Bayern beats Freiburg in the Bundesliga

Harry Kane converted a penalty and Thomas Müller scored in his club-record 710th game for Bayern Munich in a 2-0 win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Harry Kane
Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany | Image: AP
  • 3 min read
