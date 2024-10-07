Published 18:59 IST, October 7th 2024
Injured defender Dayot Upamecano out of France squad against Israel and Belgium
France defender Dayot Upamecano is out of the upcoming Nations League games against Israel and Belgium because of a right hamstring injury and Loïc Badé has been called up in his place, the national soccer federation said on Monday.
Associated Press Television News
Dayot Upamecano celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany | Image: AP Photo/Michael Probst
