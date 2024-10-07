sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:59 IST, October 7th 2024

Injured defender Dayot Upamecano out of France squad against Israel and Belgium

France defender Dayot Upamecano is out of the upcoming Nations League games against Israel and Belgium because of a right hamstring injury and Loïc Badé has been called up in his place, the national soccer federation said on Monday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Dayot Upamecano
Dayot Upamecano celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich in Frankfurt, Germany | Image: AP Photo/Michael Probst
  • 1 min read
