Published 19:08 IST, September 23rd 2024
Big Blow To Barcelona's Title Challenege As Ter Stegen To Be Out For Several Months Following Injury
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is set to be out of action for 7-8 months following an injury in his right knee.
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is taken off the field during the game against Villarreal. | Image: fcbarcelona.com
19:08 IST, September 23rd 2024