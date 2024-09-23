sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Assembly Polls | Middle-East Tensions | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | India's Peace Efforts | Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 19:08 IST, September 23rd 2024

Big Blow To Barcelona's Title Challenege As Ter Stegen To Be Out For Several Months Following Injury

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is set to be out of action for 7-8 months following an injury in his right knee.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is taken off the field during the game against Villarreal.
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is taken off the field during the game against Villarreal. | Image: fcbarcelona.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:08 IST, September 23rd 2024