Published 22:26 IST, October 8th 2024
Manchester United lose defender Harry Maguire to injury adding to early season problems
Manchester United is set to be without injured defender Harry Maguire for the rest of October amid the team’s struggles in 14th place in the English Premier League.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Harry Maguire reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Manchester United, at Villa Park in Birmingham | Image: AP Photo/Rui Vieira
