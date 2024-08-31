sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:26 IST, August 31st 2024

Messi to remain sidelined for Inter Miami, won't play Saturday at Chicago

Lionel Messi will not play Saturday when Inter Miami visits Chicago, meaning he will have at least two more weeks to continue recovering from an ankle injury. It'll be the ninth consecutive Major League Soccer match and 15th league match overall this season that Messi has missed for Inter Miami.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
12:26 IST, August 31st 2024