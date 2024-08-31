Published 12:26 IST, August 31st 2024
Messi to remain sidelined for Inter Miami, won't play Saturday at Chicago
Lionel Messi will not play Saturday when Inter Miami visits Chicago, meaning he will have at least two more weeks to continue recovering from an ankle injury. It'll be the ninth consecutive Major League Soccer match and 15th league match overall this season that Messi has missed for Inter Miami.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Lionel Messi | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
12:26 IST, August 31st 2024