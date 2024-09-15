sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 07:38 IST, September 15th 2024

NYCFC's Christian Benteke, DC United's Santiago Rodríguez trade PK goals in 1-1 draw

D.C. United's Christian Benteke scored on a penalty kick in the second half after Santiago Rodríguez had a PK goal for New York City FC in the first and the two clubs played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga
Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

07:38 IST, September 15th 2024