Published 07:38 IST, September 15th 2024
NYCFC's Christian Benteke, DC United's Santiago Rodríguez trade PK goals in 1-1 draw
D.C. United's Christian Benteke scored on a penalty kick in the second half after Santiago Rodríguez had a PK goal for New York City FC in the first and the two clubs played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.
- SportFit
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga | Image: AP
