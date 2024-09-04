sb.scorecardresearch
Palestinians face one of Asia's toughest soccer tests to start the 3rd round of World Cup qualifying

The Palestinian team is closer to the World Cup than ever after reaching the third round of qualifying in Asia as one of the top 18 on the continent.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Palestinian team
Palestinian team stand for the national anthem ahead of the Asian Cup Group C soccer match between Iran and Palestine at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
13:18 IST, September 4th 2024