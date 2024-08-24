Published 11:25 IST, August 24th 2024
PSG routs Montpellier 6-0 to continue impressive start to life without Kylian Mbappe
PSG routed Montpellier 6-0 on Friday to make it two wins in two games in the French league as it starts life without Mbappe, who left for Real Madrid this offseason.
Marco Asensio celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes | Image: AP
