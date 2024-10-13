sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Baba Siddique | Mysore-Darbhanga Train Derails | Mohan Bhagwat | US Elections | Middle East Conflict |

Published 06:52 IST, October 13th 2024

Soccer game between French and Spanish influencers interrupted after apparent racist insult from fan

An amateur soccer match between teams of social media influencers from Spain and France was temporarily stopped when the French players walked off the field to protest an apparent racist insult from a fan.The game was held at the stadium of Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital on Saturday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Metropolitano Stadium
Metropolitano Stadium | Image: en.atleticodemadrid.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

06:52 IST, October 13th 2024