Published 06:52 IST, October 13th 2024
Soccer game between French and Spanish influencers interrupted after apparent racist insult from fan
An amateur soccer match between teams of social media influencers from Spain and France was temporarily stopped when the French players walked off the field to protest an apparent racist insult from a fan.The game was held at the stadium of Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital on Saturday.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Metropolitano Stadium | Image: en.atleticodemadrid.com
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
06:52 IST, October 13th 2024