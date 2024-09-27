sb.scorecardresearch
Published 06:13 IST, September 27th 2024

Soccer-related arrests have risen in England and Wales and West Ham has the most cases again

Soccer-related arrests are the on rise in England and Wales, the U.K. government said on Thursday. The highest number of cases were recorded at West Ham matches for the third year in a row.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
David Moyes
West Ham's manager David Moyes reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge stadium | Image: AP
  • 3 min read
