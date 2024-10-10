sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:30 IST, October 10th 2024

SoFi Stadium will host the CONCACAF Nations League final four in 2025 and 2027

The semifinals and final of the 2025 and 2027 CONCACAF Nations League will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.The site was announced Wednesday by CONCACAF, the governing body of North and Central American and Caribbean soccer. Next year's event will take place from March 20-23.

SoFi Stadium
A general view of the interior of SoFi Stadium during Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals | Image: AP
