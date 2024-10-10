Published 14:30 IST, October 10th 2024
SoFi Stadium will host the CONCACAF Nations League final four in 2025 and 2027
The semifinals and final of the 2025 and 2027 CONCACAF Nations League will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.The site was announced Wednesday by CONCACAF, the governing body of North and Central American and Caribbean soccer. Next year's event will take place from March 20-23.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A general view of the interior of SoFi Stadium during Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals | Image: AP
