Spanish And German Soccer Royalty Collide In Third Round Of UEFA Champions League Games
A rematch of last season’s final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund is the headliner on Tuesday, before Barcelona hosts Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the next chapter of what has been a fairly one-sided rivalry in Europe’s top club competition.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Alaves at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid | Image: AP Photo
