sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Manipur Attacks | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams |

Published 15:17 IST, September 8th 2024

Star athletes from across sports offer accolades as Alex Morgan prepares for last pro match

WNBA star Caitlin Clark used the word “legend.” Gymnast Simone Biles offered thanks for elevating women's sports.As Alex Morgan prepared for her final professional match on Sunday, the accolades for the retiring U.S. soccer star came from across the sports landscape.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Alex Morgan
United States national women's soccer team player Alex Morgan. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

15:17 IST, September 8th 2024