Published 15:17 IST, September 8th 2024
Star athletes from across sports offer accolades as Alex Morgan prepares for last pro match
WNBA star Caitlin Clark used the word “legend.” Gymnast Simone Biles offered thanks for elevating women's sports.As Alex Morgan prepared for her final professional match on Sunday, the accolades for the retiring U.S. soccer star came from across the sports landscape.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
United States national women's soccer team player Alex Morgan. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
15:17 IST, September 8th 2024