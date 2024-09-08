Published 15:17 IST, September 8th 2024

Star athletes from across sports offer accolades as Alex Morgan prepares for last pro match

WNBA star Caitlin Clark used the word “legend.” Gymnast Simone Biles offered thanks for elevating women's sports.As Alex Morgan prepared for her final professional match on Sunday, the accolades for the retiring U.S. soccer star came from across the sports landscape.