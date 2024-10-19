Published 21:24 IST, October 19th 2024
U.S. international Tyler Adams in Bournemouth's squad for game against Arsenal
U.S. international Tyler Adams was named in Bournemouth's squad for its Premier League game against Arsenal on Saturday after recovering from back surgery that has kept him out since July.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Tyler Adams of the United States runs on the pitch during the World Cup group B soccer match between England and The United States, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar | Image: AP Photo
