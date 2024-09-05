sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:39 IST, September 5th 2024

Washington Spirit's Croix Bethune suffers season-ending knee injury throwing ceremonial pitch

Washington Spirit rookie midfielder Croix Bethune will miss the rest of the season for the National Women's Soccer League club after apparently suffering a knee injury while throwing the ceremonial first pitch at a Washington Nationals game last week.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Croix Bethune
Croix Bethune lays down her gold medal from the 2024 Paris Olympics on the pitcher’s mound so she can throw the opening pitch before a baseball game | Image: AP
  • 1 min read
