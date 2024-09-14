sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Former world No. 1 Sharapova wins fan vote for International Tennis Hall of Fame

Published 14:02 IST, September 14th 2024

Former world No. 1 Sharapova wins fan vote for International Tennis Hall of Fame

— Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam singles champion, led the International Tennis Hall of Fame's fan vote her first year on the ballot — an important part to possible selection to the hall's next class.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:02 IST, September 14th 2024