Former world No. 1 Sharapova wins fan vote for International Tennis Hall of Fame
— Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam singles champion, led the International Tennis Hall of Fame's fan vote her first year on the ballot — an important part to possible selection to the hall's next class.
Maria Sharapova | Image: AP
