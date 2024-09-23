Published 11:02 IST, September 23rd 2024
Emotional Daniel Ricciardo heads toward likely F1 exit with a lap that could decide the title
Daniel Ricciardo's last act in F1 might be playing spoiler in the title race. The Australian's late rally at the Singapore GP on Sunday snatched the bonus point for fastest lap away from title challenger Lando Norris and helped out Max Verstappen.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
RB driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia steers his car during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
11:02 IST, September 23rd 2024