Published 11:02 IST, September 23rd 2024

Emotional Daniel Ricciardo heads toward likely F1 exit with a lap that could decide the title

Daniel Ricciardo's last act in F1 might be playing spoiler in the title race. The Australian's late rally at the Singapore GP on Sunday snatched the bonus point for fastest lap away from title challenger Lando Norris and helped out Max Verstappen.