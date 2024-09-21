sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:12 IST, September 21st 2024

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen punished for swearing in F1 news conference

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen was punished Friday for swearing in a news conference in which he argued against greater restrictions on drivers swearing.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Max Verstappen
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the first practice session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore | Image: AP
13:12 IST, September 21st 2024