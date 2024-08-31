sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Muck in Mollywood | Hyderabad Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 23:15 IST, August 31st 2024

Italian GP: Norris And Piastri Lock Out Front Row For McLaren As Verstappen Struggles In Qualifying

McLaren continue their splendid run of face as Lando Norris took pole and Oscar Piastri P2 to lock out front row in Monza Qualifying

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and George Russel after qualifying in Monza
Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and George Russel after qualifying in Monza | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:15 IST, August 31st 2024