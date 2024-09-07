Published 14:31 IST, September 7th 2024
Guardians edge Dodgers 3-1 on Giménez’s 2-run shot and Boyd’s strong outing
Matthew Boyd outdueled Landon Knack over five scoreless innings, Andrés Giménez hit a two-run homer in the sixth and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 on Friday night in a matchup of division leaders.
