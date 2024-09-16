sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Heliot Ramos becomes first right-handed batter to hit Splash Homer at Oracle Park

Published 11:26 IST, September 16th 2024

Heliot Ramos becomes first right-handed batter to hit Splash Homer at Oracle Park

The Giants' Heliot Ramos became the first right-handed batter in the 25-season history of Oracle Park to hit a Splash Homer into McCovey Cove, achieving the feat in a 4-3 loss to the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Heliot Ramos
Heliot Ramos | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

11:26 IST, September 16th 2024