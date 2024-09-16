Published 11:26 IST, September 16th 2024

Heliot Ramos becomes first right-handed batter to hit Splash Homer at Oracle Park

The Giants' Heliot Ramos became the first right-handed batter in the 25-season history of Oracle Park to hit a Splash Homer into McCovey Cove, achieving the feat in a 4-3 loss to the San Diego Padres on Sunday.