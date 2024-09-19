Published 22:43 IST, September 19th 2024
Hockey Punjab crowned as the champions of 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2024
Hockey Punjab clinched the title after defeating Uttar Pradesh Hockey 3-3 (4-3 SO) in the final at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar.
Hockey Punjab crowned as the champions of 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2024
