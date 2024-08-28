Published 13:16 IST, August 28th 2024
Pathak named India goalkeeper in Asian Champions Trophy squad
Krishan Bahadur Pathak, on expected lines, was on Wednesday named the main goalkeeper after the retirement of PR Sreejesh in the Harmanpreet Singh-led 18-member Indian team for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Team India poses for a photograph after winning the bronze medal in the men's field hockey at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:16 IST, August 28th 2024