Published 10:43 IST, September 12th 2024

Hong Kong Open Jolly, Gayatri go down in pre-quarters

Commonwealth Games bronze medal-winning duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand fought hard before going down to Liu Sheng and Tan Ning in the women's doubles pre-quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open badminton here on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand | Image: BWF
