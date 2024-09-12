Published 10:43 IST, September 12th 2024
Hong Kong Open Jolly, Gayatri go down in pre-quarters
Commonwealth Games bronze medal-winning duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand fought hard before going down to Liu Sheng and Tan Ning in the women's doubles pre-quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open badminton here on Thursday.
Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand | Image: BWF
