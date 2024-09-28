Published 14:07 IST, September 28th 2024

Rhys Hoskins' grand slam in 1st inning sparks Milwaukee Brewers to 8-4 victory over NewYork Mets

Rhys Hoskins hit a grand slam off Sean Manaea in the first inning and the New York Mets’ playoff hopes took a hit Friday night with an 8-4 loss to the NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers.