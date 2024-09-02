Published 17:20 IST, September 2nd 2024
India eye fresh start in new coach Manolo's first tournament
Seeking to put the heartbreak in the World Cup Qualifiers behind, the Indian men's football team will look to start from scratch under new head coach Manolo Márquez when it faces Mauritius in the Intercontinental Cup opener here on Tuesday.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India eye fresh start in new coach Manolo's first tournament | Image: X.COM
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
17:20 IST, September 2nd 2024