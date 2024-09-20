Published 21:03 IST, September 20th 2024
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark breaks the WNBA’s single-season record for assists
It was another record-breaking night for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. The rookie guard set the WNBA’s single-season record for assists Friday night.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Caitlin Clark (22) smiles after gabbing her tenth rebound in the closing seconds of a games against the Los Angeles Sparks in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis | Image: AP
