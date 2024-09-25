Published 17:41 IST, September 25th 2024
Women's Pro Golf Tour: Jasmine takes 3-shot lead in Leg 13 of Hero WPGT
Jasmine Shekar tamed the Golden Greens Golf Club course with one of her best rounds in her short pro career as she took a three-shot lead after the first round of Leg 13 of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here.
Press Trust Of India
Image: jasmineshekar_golf/instagram
September 25th 2024