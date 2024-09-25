sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Coldplay Fever | Mumbai Rains | Middle-East Tensions |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Women's Pro Golf Tour: Jasmine takes 3-shot lead in Leg 13 of Hero WPGT

Published 17:41 IST, September 25th 2024

Women's Pro Golf Tour: Jasmine takes 3-shot lead in Leg 13 of Hero WPGT

Jasmine Shekar tamed the Golden Greens Golf Club course with one of her best rounds in her short pro career as she took a three-shot lead after the first round of Leg 13 of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jasmine Shekar
Jasmine Shekar | Image: jasmineshekar_golf/instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:41 IST, September 25th 2024