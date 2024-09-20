sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:16 IST, September 20th 2024

Littell allows 1 hit in 7 innings and Rays beat Red Sox 2-0

— Zack Littell allowed one hit over seven innings and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 on Thursday night. Littell (8-9), who made his team-leading 28th start in his first full season as starter, struck out seven and did not issue a walk.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Red Sox beat Rays 2-1
Red Sox beat Rays 2-1 | Image: AP
