  • Man United owner Ratcliffe declines to show support for Ten Hag

Published 00:17 IST, October 5th 2024

Man United owner Ratcliffe declines to show support for Ten Hag

Manchester United minority owner Jim Ratcliffe refused to say if he had faith in manager Erik ten Hag on Friday. The British billionaire, who bought a 27.7% stake in the 20-time English champion in February, has overhauled United's soccer department.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Erik Ten Hag's transfer plea to Manchester United
Ratcliffe declines to show support for Ten Hag | Image: AP
00:17 IST, October 5th 2024