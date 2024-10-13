sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Marshall retiring as CEO of Dallas Mavericks at end of 2024, but will remain as a consultant

Published 23:41 IST, October 13th 2024

Marshall retiring as CEO of Dallas Mavericks at end of 2024, but will remain as a consultant

Cynt Marshall is retiring as CEO of the Dallas Mavericks at the end of this year and then will stay on for another year as a consultant in the organization where she is credited for a comprehensive overhaul of workplace policies.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Cynt Marshall is retiring as CEO
Cynt Marshall is retiring as CEO | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:41 IST, October 13th 2024