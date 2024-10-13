Published 23:41 IST, October 13th 2024
Marshall retiring as CEO of Dallas Mavericks at end of 2024, but will remain as a consultant
Cynt Marshall is retiring as CEO of the Dallas Mavericks at the end of this year and then will stay on for another year as a consultant in the organization where she is credited for a comprehensive overhaul of workplace policies.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Cynt Marshall is retiring as CEO | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:41 IST, October 13th 2024