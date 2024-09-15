Published 21:54 IST, September 15th 2024
NBA expands permissible scope of coach's challenge reviews on some out-of-bounds plays
— The NBA has expanded the permissible scope of coach's challenge reviews on some out-of-bounds plays, saying Tuesday that if a foul should have been called on the play it now can be assessed shortly after the fact.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
NBA | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:54 IST, September 15th 2024