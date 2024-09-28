Published 13:52 IST, September 28th 2024
Nootbaar drives in 3, Helsley records franchise record 49th save as Cardinals beat Giants 6-3
Lars Nootbaar homered and tripled to drive in three runs and Ryan Helsley recorded his franchise record 49th save as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Friday night.
