Published 13:52 IST, September 28th 2024

Nootbaar drives in 3, Helsley records franchise record 49th save as Cardinals beat Giants 6-3

Lars Nootbaar homered and tripled to drive in three runs and Ryan Helsley recorded his franchise record 49th save as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Friday night.

Cardinals beat Giants 6-3
Cardinals beat Giants 6-3 | Image: AP
