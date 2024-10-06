Published 21:11 IST, October 6th 2024
Ohtani homers in playoff debut and the Dodgers rally to beat the Padres 7-5 in NLDS opener
Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer in his postseason debut, Teoscar Hernández’s two-run single gave Los Angeles its first lead in a playoff game in two years, and the Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 7-5 in their NL Division Series opener Saturday.
