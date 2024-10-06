sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ 1 Year of Oct 7 Attack | Women's T20 World Cup | US Elections | Karachi Blast | Chennai Tragedy |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Ohtani homers in playoff debut and the Dodgers rally to beat the Padres 7-5 in NLDS opener

Published 21:11 IST, October 6th 2024

Ohtani homers in playoff debut and the Dodgers rally to beat the Padres 7-5 in NLDS opener

Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer in his postseason debut, Teoscar Hernández’s two-run single gave Los Angeles its first lead in a playoff game in two years, and the Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 7-5 in their NL Division Series opener Saturday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sohehi Othani
Sohehi Othani | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:11 IST, October 6th 2024