Published 08:22 IST, September 29th 2024
Palmer nets 4 first-half goals, Haaland kept scoreless and Liverpool goes top of the Premier League
Palmer created some history on Saturday when he became the first player to score four goals in the first half of an English Premier League match. His flurry of strikes came in Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Brighton.
Associated Press Television News
Cole Palmer makes Premier League history | Image: AP
