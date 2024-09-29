Published 12:27 IST, September 29th 2024
Panthers owner David Tepper, wife Nicole donate $3 Million to Hurricane Helene relief efforts
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife Nicole have made an initial $3 million commitment to Hurricane Helene relief efforts through their foundation.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper looks on during the NFL football team's training camp in Charlotte, N.C | Image: AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
12:27 IST, September 29th 2024