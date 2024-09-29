sb.scorecardresearch
Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Israel-Hezbollah War | RG Kar Case | Sunita Williams | US Elections
  • Panthers owner David Tepper, wife Nicole donate $3 Million to Hurricane Helene relief efforts

Panthers owner David Tepper, wife Nicole donate $3 Million to Hurricane Helene relief efforts

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife Nicole have made an initial $3 million commitment to Hurricane Helene relief efforts through their foundation.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
David Tepper
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper looks on during the NFL football team's training camp in Charlotte, N.C | Image: AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File
