Published 14:59 IST, September 12th 2024

Exclusive/ 'Kamzor Nahi Hoon!': Para Gold Winner Navdeep Singh Opens Up On Struggles with Mockery Over Dwarfism

Gold medalist Navdeep Singh shares his story, "KAMZOOR NHI HUN!" Reflecting on his journey and the challenges faced due to society's mockery of his dwarfism.