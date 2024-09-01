sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:17 IST, September 1st 2024

Manisha sets up semifinal duel with Thulasimathi to assure India another medal

India were assured of a second medal in badminton with Manisha Ramadass setting up a women's singles SU5 semifinals duel with compatriot Thulasimathi Murugesan at the Paris Paralympics here on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
