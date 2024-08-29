sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:02 IST, August 29th 2024

Nitish-Thulasimathi duo makes winning start in Paralympics

India's Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan had little difficulty overcoming country-mates Suhas Yathiraj and Palak Kohli in the opening group stage match of badminton mixed doubles (SL3-SU5) at the Paralympic Games on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
