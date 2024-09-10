Published 12:28 IST, September 10th 2024
India's Paralympic champs return to hero's welcome at IGI Airport in Delhi
Swarmed by hundreds of supporters, garlanded and fed sweets, India's Paralympic medal-winners returned to a jubilant welcome on Tuesday after securing an unprecedented haul of 29 medals at the just-concluded Games in Paris.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Paralympics | Image: X/@PCI_IN_Official
